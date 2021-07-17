$4.04 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post $4.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $128.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

