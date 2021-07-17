$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

