400,000 Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Bought by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

Shares of BRPMU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.