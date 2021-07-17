4,172 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coherent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $6,954,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 10.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COHR opened at $256.60 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.63.
COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
