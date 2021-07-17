4,172 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coherent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $6,954,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 10.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR opened at $256.60 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.