4,275 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

NYSE USB traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

