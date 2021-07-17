$5.49 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce sales of $5.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $49.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $43.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.23 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCXI traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,730. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.