50,000 Shares in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPGHU. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter worth $152,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

OTCMKTS:PPGHU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

