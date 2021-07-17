5,105 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after buying an additional 216,845 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,527. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.73. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

