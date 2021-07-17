5,412 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

