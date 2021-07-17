$6.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report $6.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.35 billion to $23.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $70.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

