$6.43 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $6.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the lowest is $5.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 543%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $109.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 1,150,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,213. The company has a market capitalization of $833.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 980,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 160.3% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.