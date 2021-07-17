6,000 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -22.47. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

