$660.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post sales of $660.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.90 million to $676.10 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,422,000 after buying an additional 136,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $44.89. 2,744,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,860. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

