$660.85 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report sales of $660.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $666.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million.

MRC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. 575,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

