$665.55 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $665.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.55 million and the lowest is $660.10 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $527.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $373.66 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $241.99 and a 52 week high of $377.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

