69,700 Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $20.38 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

