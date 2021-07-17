70,512 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MACAU. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000.

OTCMKTS MACAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

