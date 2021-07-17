70,812 Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLHAU. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth $15,045,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,785,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,025,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,018,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,015,000.

GLHAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

