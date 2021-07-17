718,300 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 718,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,567,000. Roblox accounts for about 6.0% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,377 shares of company stock worth $62,313,046.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.