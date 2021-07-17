7,961 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.