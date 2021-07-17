80,366 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

EQT stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

