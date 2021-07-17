9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NMTR. began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 504,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

