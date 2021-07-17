9,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,568,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

