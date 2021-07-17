9,100 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of PLTK opened at $23.05 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 96.04.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.