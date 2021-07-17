$92.86 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post $92.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 857.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $321.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.62 million to $409.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $636.23 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $870.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $126.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,521 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,345,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.