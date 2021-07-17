$938.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report $938.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $869.36 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $85.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 995.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $104.70. 2,608,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.73. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.