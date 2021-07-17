$97.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce $97.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.04 million and the highest is $101.58 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $155.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $414.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $430.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $531.60 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

TNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 232,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,586. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.47. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

