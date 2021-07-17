AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
AIR stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.77.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.
