AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

AIR stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $19,243,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

