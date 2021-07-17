ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 30 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

