Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Roger Bird Sells 9,439 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00.

ABT stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

