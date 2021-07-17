AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.42. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 2,195 shares changing hands.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $338,047,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $153,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

