Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Todd Crockett Sells 174,330 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Todd Crockett sold 174,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30.

Shares of ASO opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.