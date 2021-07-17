Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,938 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

