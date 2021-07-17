Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Down 4.2%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

