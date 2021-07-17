Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.