Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Director Sells $191,289.72 in Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $191,289.72.

Shares of AYI opened at $165.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

