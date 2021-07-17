Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

AFIB opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. Research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 53,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

