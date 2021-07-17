Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $17.95

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $17.00. Adagene shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

