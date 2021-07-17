Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns bought 6,856 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,869 shares of company stock worth $583,720. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

