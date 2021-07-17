Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.67

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 6038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after buying an additional 3,500,523 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after buying an additional 1,109,737 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

