adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0017

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. adbank has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $100,481.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00790969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

