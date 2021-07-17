Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 456,400 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACET shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.44. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,711 shares of company stock worth $1,079,146 in the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.