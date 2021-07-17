adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (FRA:ADS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €323.25 ($380.29). adidas shares last traded at €322.70 ($379.65), with a volume of 313,684 shares changing hands.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

