Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $606.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $606.00.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $606.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $611.62. The company has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

