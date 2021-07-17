ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 350,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ADT by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,390 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

