adToken (ADT) Hits One Day Volume of $106.00

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. adToken has a market cap of $497,822.56 and approximately $106.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, adToken has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00792734 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About adToken

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

