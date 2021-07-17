Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $223.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. It continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has has boosted the company’s top line growth. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, Advance Auto Parts' operating costs are on the rise and the trend is likely to continue amid massive expenses for store openings, partnerships and investments to strengthen the supply chain. This might clip the firm's margins and cash flows. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now. “

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.63.

AAP stock opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.43. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

