Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $677.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

