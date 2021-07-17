Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 188.4% from the June 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $51.66 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADYEY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

