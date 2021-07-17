AGCO Co. (AGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

AGCO has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

